Haldwani: A class 12 student in Haldwani of Nanital district was allegedly attacked with sharp weapons by bike-borne youths in front of his school on Friday. The youths after the attack fled from the scene. Upon receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

The attack was carried out in front of Khalsa Inter College on the morning of December 2. The injured student was identified as Saksham Arya (17). The student has lost a lot of blood and is undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.

"The case is being investigated. With the help of CCTV footage, the accused are being identified. The accused will be arrested soon and legal action will be initiated." Arya's condition is said to be critical and police are waiting for him to recover to record his statement. There is an atmosphere of panic among the students after the incident as it took place in broad daylight just a few steps away from the police post.