Rae Bareli: In an ill-fated incident, a BA third year student died by suicide on Saturday night in Rae Bareli. On being informed, the police reached the spot and sent the body to the hospital for post-mortem. The accused, Avinash has been arrested while his brother and sister-in-law are absconding. DSP Vandana Singh told that they have registered a case against Avinash, his brother and sister-in-law on the complaint of the girl's father.

Earlier, the girl and Avinash were in touch on social media. There were disputes between the families of the two sides due to the conversation between the girl and Avinash.

DSP Vandana Singh told that the initial investigation has revealed that Avinash uploaded the screenshots of the conversation on the Facebook following which the girl died by suicide.

