Budge Budge: A teenage girl of Budge Budge, South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal died by suicide after her mother took away her mobile phone. The teenager was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her room on Thursday.

With schools in West Bengal reopening from November 16 the requirement of online classes has started to reduce to an extent. The victim had been using a mobile phone during the pandemic for online classes. Due to schools reopening the mother took away her mobile phone and this had upset her. On Thursday morning after Subhash Mandal and Ranu Mandal went out of their residences, the daughter locked herself in a room.

At around 9.30 am, her elder brother discovered her body hanging from the ceiling fan. She was rushed to the Budge Budge Municipality hospital where she was declared dead. Her body has been sent for autopsy.

