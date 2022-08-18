Gonda: A case of the brutal beating of a student of Kendriya Vidyalaya on Thursday has come to light in the Mankapur Kotwali area. The miscreants have recorded a video of the thrashing. Five to six boys were spotted hitting the student with sticks and belts.

Student brutally thrashed in Gonda, reason unknown

The incident took place near ITI in the Mankapur Kotwali area. The unidentified boy was brutally beaten up and his clothes were taken off. The student was beaten up so mercilessly that his entire body was bleeding. The student kept begging for his life with folded hands.

After mercilessly thrashing, the miscreants left the student in a dying condition. The reason behind the thrashing is unknown. Superintendent of Police Akash Kumar addressing the viral video said, "Video has been taken into account. Strict action will be taken against the culprits."