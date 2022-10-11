Jodhpur: A student was arrested and expelled from his school here after a classmate falsely accused him of threatening her with rape and acid attack because he had become friends with another girl, police said Tuesday. Officials said she wrote the threat letters herself and claimed in a police complaint that they had come from him. Later, police found that the handwriting was hers.

They said the accused in the case is 18 years old but the complainant was a minor. Based on a her complaint, the case was registered against the schoolboy and his uncle under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on September 5, the police said. While the uncle was arrested a few days later, the student was arrested on October 7 and sent to judicial custody, they said.

SHO (Shastri Nagar) Jogendra Singh said the girl planned the entire thing to take revenge on the young man. "Now, we will appeal the court to release them from jail," he said. Commissioner of Police Ravi Dutt Gaur said as the girl continued to complain of threats even after the student had been arrested, the handwriting on the letters before the arrest and the one after were compared.

"We questioned the girl, and she admitted to have written all these letters by herself to implicate her classmate," he said. The accused in the case, meanwhile, recorded a video claiming his innocence and shared it on social media. He also accused the school administration of taking one-sided action without giving him a chance to explain himself. (PTI)