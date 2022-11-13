Chandigarh: Special incentives for small farmers to scale up the adoption of paddy stubble management measures and an increase in area under short-duration crop varieties are some of the key recommendations the Punjab Agricultural University has made in a new study. The State government has made it mandatory for brick kilns across the state to use 20 per cent of straw as fuel. During a press conference here on Sunday, Environment, Science and Technology Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said that the State government issued a notice to brick kilns owners that they should use 20 per cent straw pellets as fuel.

He also said that brick kiln owners have been given six months to adapt to this new procedure and action will be taken against those who do not follow these instructions after May 1, 2023. Meet Hayer said the State government is striving to help farmers in stubble management and deal with the problem of pollution caused by stubble burning.

The farmers of Punjab have been provided 1.25 lakh machines on subsidy for stubble management whereas industries are being encouraged to use stubble as fuel. Efforts are being made to generate CNG, electricity and other energy sources from straw said the minister. Meet Hayer said that under the new decision, 20 per cent use of straw as fuel in brick kilns will give a big boost to straw management and farmers will also get money by selling straw. He further said that the Department of Environment and Science and Technology will provide technical assistance to the brick kilns. Besides, all deputy commissioners have also been asked to follow these instructions in that regard.