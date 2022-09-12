Solan (Himachal): Cartons of fruit purchased from the wholesale market in Solan were found stuffed with shredded packaging material that resembles Indian currency, leaving the Himachal Police puzzled.

A fruit vendor, Mohammad Zakir, who has set shop for the last 10 years, had bought cartons of pomegranate and found them to be stuffed with currency-like packaging material. "This is the first time I am witnessing something like this in the past 10 years, yesterday also currency like packaging material has been found in the cartons."

Police personnel seized the packaging. While it is yet to be determined whether the packaging material is shredded currency, in a first look the stuffed packaging bears a striking resemblance to the corners of Indian rupee notes of ₹200 and ₹500 denominations." The fruit cartons were supplied from Kullu to Chandigarh and then they were dispatched to Solan.

SP Solan, Virendra Sharma, said "street vendors who have found such material that resembles Indian currency in the pomegranate cartons are being questioned. At the same time, the forensic team has also been informed about the matter and the police are probing the matter. It’s too early to touch upon the authenticity of the fabric seized."