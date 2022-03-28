Thiruvananthapuram: The two-day-long nationwide strike announced by the trade unions in India against the policies of the Central government began on Sunday midnight. The strike has frozen the functioning of the state. The strike has affected the normal functioning of the state as government offices, banks, public transportation, and shops are going to be part of the strike.

Protesters have stopped employees of Kochi BPCL from functioning, the strike in BPCL was banned by the high court. The strike will continue till 12 tomorrow. Necessary services such as hospitals, ambulances, pharmacies, milk, newspapers, fire, and rescue have been excluded from the strike.

