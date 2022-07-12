New Delhi: With the Presidential election drawing closer, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Tuesday emphasised that strict adherence to procedures by the ECI teams has become its hallmark in delivering error-free elections time and again.

He was speaking at an event where the Election Commission of India (ECI) started the distribution and dispatch of designated ballot boxes, ballot papers, special pens, and other sealed election materials to the State Legislative Assembly Secretariats including the National Capital Territory of Delhi and UT of Puducherry. He also said that a set of well-defined instructions and standard operating procedures that are required to be followed thoroughly to complete every electoral process account for ECI’s robustness for conducting elections.

Kumar urged the officials to be vigilant and ensure strict adherence to protocols and guidelines for transportation and storage of election materials including ballot boxes and ballot papers. "The Commission mandates the collection of the materials from the ECI Headquarters at Delhi by Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) including one senior officer from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer.

Once they reach Delhi, officials are also assisted at the help desk at the Delhi Airport manned by the officials of the Election Commission of India, Civil Aviation, Delhi Police, and CISF," stated an official release.

Ballot boxes along with other essential election materials are handed over to the AROs under appropriate security and safety measures after complete inspection at Nirvachan Sadan, New Delhi. Delhi Police teams escort the AROs while they come to collect the election material. The AROs return to their respective States/UTs on the same day as the collection of the election materials.

During the transportation, the Ballot Boxes fly on a separate air ticket in the front row of aircrafts beside the seat of the officer transporting the materials under personal supervision. Ahead of the Presidential Elections scheduled for July 18, the poll watchdog has also appointed 37 Observers for overseeing the arrangements of polling and counting during elections and a briefing meeting of these Observers was held on 11th July 2022. The Observers are senior IAS Officers of the rank of Additional Secretary/Joint Secretary, Government of India.