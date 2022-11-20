Coimbatore (TN): Coimbatore Police Commissioner V Balakrishnan on Sunday issued a stern warning of taking stringent legal action against anti-social elements spreading rumours on social media over an issue that did not happen in the city. Internet users have posted rumours online that a person belonging to a particular community sought the help of his friend to express his love to a girl belonging to another community and she was later dismissed from her college, Balakrishnan said in a statement.

The post also linked the issue with the recent gruesome Delhi murder case and trying to create communal tension, he said. Aftab Poonawala allegedly strangled his live-in partner Shradha Walkar and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a fridge for almost three weeks at his house before dumping them across Delhi over several days past midnight. The Delhi Police is probing the case.

The social media post also mentioned various cities where such incidents happened, Balakrishnan said. The officer said police had not received any complaints or reports from any individual or college, proving that some elements wanted to create trouble in the name of religion. The department will take stringent legal action against such persons who wanted to create unnecessary trouble between religions, Balakrishnan warned. (PTI)