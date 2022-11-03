Bengaluru: In a bizarre incident, a stray dog took away the severed fist of a youngster’s left hand, in the Kurubarahalli area of Mahalakshmipuram police limits. S Prajwal, 21, and his friends were involved in a bar brawl with another group of men and were sent out by the bar staff. When police grilled the victim about the 'missing fist', he was incoherent in his reply. Police scanned the CCTV footage to find out the truth.

Police have arrested a youth named Harish in connection with the incident from Mahalakshmi Layout in Bengaluru. Meanwhile, victim Prajwal has been undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Prajwal, a student of BBM, went to a Bar in the Kurubarahalli locality along with his friend Yogesh on October 29 night. Assailant Harish was also consuming liquor along with his friends in the same Bar. An argument broke out between Harish and Yogesh over some old feud. Sensing the gravity of the situation, the bar owner asked them to vacate the restaurant.

At around 12.30 midnight, Prajwal and his friends were standing near a shop. In the meantime, Harish and his friends arrived at the spot in a car and drew a machete to attack Prajwal. Prajwal's left fist was chopped off during the attack. The victim slumped on the ground and became unconscious. He was immediately admitted to a hospital.

When Prajwal regained consciousness, his reply to the police was inconsistent. Initially, he told the police that his hand was cut because he hit a JCB machine. The second time he said that he was attacked by rival gang members. Later, Prajwal recalling the incident told police that assailants might have picked up his chopped fist and took away with them.

When police visited the spot and scanned the CCTV footage, they (police) came to know about the incident. The whole incident was captured on the CCTV footage. The assailants had not taken take away the chopped hand of the victim. The real culprit was a street dog who was loitering around at that time. Police then pressed into service a dog squad to trace the street dog to find out the 'missing hand'. But efforts went in vain.