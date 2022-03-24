Mansa: An 18-month-old toddler was killed by stray dogs in Mansa on Wednesday. The family of the toddler informed that the girl child was playing when stray dogs attacked and left her severely injured.

The family seeks compensation from the government as they claim that the child could have been saved if the treatment was not delayed. The family said that they rushed her to the Civil Hospital of Mansa but the doctors referred her to Medical College, Faridkot and on the way, the child died.

The family also urged for the development of the Civil hospital so that no one else will have to go through this ordeal. On the other hand, the councilor of the area, Krishna Singh said that the poor family is already going through tough times and this news pushed the family into despair. Appealing to the government, he has also demanded compensation for the poor family.