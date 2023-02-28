Sirohi (Rajasthan): The callous approach of Rajasthan health department officials claimed the life of a newborn. A month-old baby boy was taken away by stray dogs from a ward at Sirohi district hospital. A pack of dogs sneaked into the ward of the hospital and took away the newborn.

The infant was mauled to death by the dogs. The grisly incident happened when the newborn was sleeping beside his mother. Before the mother could realise what happened to her child, it was, too, late. The body with multiple wounds was found lying a few yards away from the hospital ward.

Also read: 3-yr-old girl mauled to death by stray dogs in Himachal's Hamirpur

On receiving the information, the police from the Kotwali police station rushed to the spot. The body was sent for post-mortem and thereafter it was handed over to family members. Kotwali police station SHO Sitaram said, "Mahendra Kumar, a resident of Jawaibandh in Pali district of the state, has been undergoing treatment at the district hospital. Mahendra's wife Rekha and her three children, including the infant, were also sleeping at the ward of the hospital."

On Monday night, a pack of three street dogs suddenly appeared on the scene and lifted the infant. On hearing the screams of the child, people at the hospital woke up to scare away the dogs. People made several attempts to chase away the dogs. But the child was mauled by the dogs. The body was bearing multiple deep cuts on the leg, face and hand of the child. The negligence of the hospital administration has become a cause for concern. The stray dogs roam freely at the night on the hospital premises. The dog menace on the hospital campus has created a fear psychosis among patients and attendants.