Mungeli (Chhattisgarh): In a heart-rending incident, a newborn was abandoned in an isolated area. But, surprisingly, stray dogs, which were wandering there, protected the newborn. Throughout the night, the baby girl remained among the dogs, but they did not harm the newborn.

Mother is considered to be the epitome of love and compassion, but some women are bringing a bad repute to womanhood by deserting their newborns. Proving it right, an inhuman incident took place in Mungeli district of Chhattisgarh.

Villagers found a newborn baby girl lying in an abandoned condition at Saristal village in Mungeli district of Chhattisgarh amid a dog and her four puppies, but surprisingly they guarded the newborn throughout the night.

The newborn is healthy despite the severe cold in the area and the identity of the woman, who left the newborn, is yet to be ascertained.

Immediately, villagers informed the Lormi Police Station about the incident and soon after receiving the information, SI Chintaram, along with other police, rushed to the spot and took the child to Mungeli after conducting a test. The Child Line Project, which is being run by the Child Welfare Committee, has named the girl Akanksha. Now, the committee will decide where the child will live and right now, the police are searching for the family of the newborn.

Local sarpanch representative Munnalal Patel told that "we had come out for work and at 11 am we saw that there is a newborn baby girl was lying in the village amid dogs. Then, we informed the health department. After that, the newborn was taken to the hospital.

Also read: Stray dogs turn operation theatre into resting place in UP