Vadodara (Gujarat): In a grisly incident, a four-month-old child was mauled by a dog when she was fast asleep at a ground-floor house at Vaikuntha Apartment in Vadodara city of Gujarat. The hapless child had a large and deep-cut wound on her forehead. The infant was rushed to a city hospital, where she received 16 stitches.

The mother of the toddler somehow managed to rescue her and free her from the jaws of death. Ashish, the father of the baby, while talking to ETV Bharat over the phone, said, "My child was asleep inside the house and her mother had gone to fetch water from the nearby tap. But she forgot to shut the door.

In the meantime, a stray dog barged into the house. When my wife came, she found deep wounds on the child's forehead and the dog was licking the blood oozing out of the wound." "The injured child was then rushed to a hospital where she received more than 16 stitches. The child has now been recuperating," said Ashish.