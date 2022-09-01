Coimbatore: After a disturbing video of brutal killing of a stray dog trickled out, Police have registered a case against the staff of Kumaraguru College for the incident on Thursday. The video was recorded by the college students who witnessed the heinous act.

According to students, a stray dog sneaked into the college campus campus located along Saravanampatti to Thudiyalur road. The college staff chased and attacked the dog with stones and the dog attempted to hide in a pit. The unrelenting staff kept attacking the hapless animal to its death. They threw the dog's carcass outside the campus.

The Saravanampatti police who has jurisdiction over the campus have registered a case under two sections, including the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, based on a complaint from Aishwarya, the legal advisor of an animal welfare organization based in Coimbatore. She has also submitted a copy of the video with the police for further investigation.