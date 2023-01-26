Ara (Bihar): A stray dog went on a biting spree, attacking 70 people in Ara town of Bihar, police said on Thursday. Bhojpur Superintendent of Police Pramod Kumar said that the dog attacked 70 people in Shivganj, Shitla Tola, Mahadeva Road and Sadar Hospital areas on Wednesday. He said all the injured people are undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

The police and civic authorities have intensified the search for the dog, he said, adding security personnel have also been deployed in certain areas.

Earlier, a 40-year-old woman, Rohana Asif, who lives in the same building, was attacked in a similar manner while strolling in the evening. She suffered serious injuries and was admitted to a nearby hospital."I was out for an evening walk with my father-in-law when dogs started barking at me. They attacked me when I tried to shoo them away," said Rohana.

She added, "I was attacked by one of the dogs while other canines tried to rip flesh from my leg, thigh, and waist. When the neighbours heard my screams, they rushed to save me."Vivek Sharma, vice-president of Jan Kalyan Mahasamiti and resident of the building said that the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) gets the dogs sterilised."However, the authorities leave them back here after sterilisation. They return more aggressive," he said. (With Agency Inputs)