Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A pall of gloom descended on the Garba celebration in the Indore district of Madhya Pradesh late on Tuesday night. An eleven-year-old girl child sitting on her mother's lap was hit by a stray bullet. After battling for more than twelve hours at a hospital, the minor victim succumbed to her injuries.

The victim was a resident of the Hiranagar locality in the Indore district of Madhya Pradesh and had gone to see Garba along with her relatives. Suddenly a stray bullet hit the child in her head and she began bleeding profusely. Before her parents could understand what happened to their child, she was rushed to a private nursing home for treatment. Where the girl child after battling for more than twelve hours succumbed to her injuries.

Later, the police were informed about the incident. A probe into the incident has started. Additional DCP Rajesh Raghuvanshi said, "The body has been sent for an autopsy and things will be clear after that. A gunshot injury is suspected in the case." The incident took place at around 10.30 pm on Tuesday. The father of the deceased originally belongs to Ahmednagar in Maharashtra.