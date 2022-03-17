Srinagar: Kashmir Journalist Fahad Shah is an "anti-national element under the cover of journalism" who propagates stories "against the interest and security of the nation" are among some of the many allegations that have been brought against him by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, according to the Public Safety Act (PSA) dossier.

Shah, a noted journalist and Editor of the online news portal 'The Kashmir Walla', was arrested despite getting bail from courts twice. He was finally booked under provisions of PSA on Monday. The PSA dossier was submitted to District Magistrate Srinagar by the police against Shah three days after he was booked under the stringent law. “Story related to good governance, or positive intervention by GoI hardly finds any mention in the online news portal," the dossier claims.

Shah was first arrested by police on February 4, on charges of 'supporting militancy, spreading fake news, and inciting the people of Jammu and Kashmir'. Later on, on March 5, a few hours after he was granted bail in the Srinagar case, he was re-arrested in a separate case by a Shopian court. This is the third time he has been arrested in more than a month, while the police have also claimed that three separate First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered against Shah.

Calling Shah “anti-national element under the cover of journalism", the PSA dossier reads, "You are continuously propagating stories which are against the interest and security of the Nation and the stories mostly highlight the allegations that of Kashmir conflict and Indian State highhandedness.” "Through your online news portal, you are continuously propagating stories in a particular selective narrative which is in-line with the ISI/separatist propaganda,” it alleges.

Over the last two years, the dossier reads, "you followed a selective/ particular pattern of disseminating anti-India sentiment in a very subtle manner mostly though some of the stories are brazenly provocative as well.” “Every citizen has a right to protest, however, the stories recorded above clearly reflect that a divisive attempt was made thereby provoking the ideology for street protest and violence,” it reads adding, “You legitimize and romanticize stone pelters and other instruments of violence.” Police alleged in the dossier that in "each heading of your story highlights the propaganda content you seek to spread".

“Your modus operandi is to carry one to two stories per month which are based entirely on the victimhood narrative that portrays Anti-India sentiment, glorifies stone pelters, (militants), and justifies separatism and violence,” it said, adding, “Your news portal extensively carries only one sided and selective stories of a particular singular Anti State narrative, while any other news item or story related to good governance, or positive intervention by GoI hardly finds any mentions in the online news portal.”

The PSA dossier against Shah also referred to the three cases filed against him in police stations Pulwama, Imam Sahib Shopian and Safa Kadal Srinagar. “Substantive laws have been invoked against you but after every release you did not mend your ways despite being given many chances with the hope that you may not indulge in such activities further,” it reads. “You could not mend your ways and instead have chosen to continue with your subversive activities and your remaining at large will be a serious threat to the security of UT of J&K. You are highly motivated to carry on the illegal designs and are not likely to desist from such anti-national and anti-social activities.”

The dossier accused Shah of "provoking, instigating gullible masses against the Government of India & Govt. of J&K through both electronic and print media.” “You have been found working against the ethics of journalism and misusing your profession by posting anti-national content which has a multi-dimensional adverse impact on sovereignty and unity of country,” it adds.

The dossier said that Shah "has been actively posting content and news against the government, and its policies in such a dramatic way that it strikes the target (gullible youth) on just a glimpse of same, but also has a deep penetration in the roots of society resulting that seeds of hatred purely based on fake, disbelief and especially anti-national ideology are sown.” In the dossier, police also referred to Shah's tweets saying he was "filled with hatred against the Union of India and even a layman can judge your intentions by visiting or accessing your social media timeline".

Pertinently, Inspector General of Police (Kashmir Range) Vijay Kumar had said in a statement immediately after Shah's arrest that Shah was "inciting the general public to praise militancy, spread false news and disturb law and order" adding Shah was "wanted in three cases - FIR No. 70/2020 PS Safakdal Srinagar, FIR No. 06/2021 PS Imam Sahib, Shopian and PS Pulwama in FIR No. 19/2022."

