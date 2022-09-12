Bengaluru: The 10-day monsoon session of the Karnataka Assembly beginning on Monday is set to witness unruly scenes as opposition parties have geared up to corner the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government on many issues like corruption charges, alleged scams, rain havoc and infrastructure woes among others. This session will conclude on September 23 and is considered politically significant for the treasury and opposition benches as rival parties are stepping their offensive ahead of the 2023 Karnataka Assembly polls, which are slated for March-April next year.

The government will face the Opposition onslaught on Bengaluru's infrastructure woes that were exposed by the rain havoc and damage to private-public properties. They claim that 'Brand Bengaluru' has taken a beating with the city's famed IT industry bearing the brunt. Also, the Basavaraj regime will come under intense scrutiny for the damage caused by rains and floods in different parts of the state since June causing large-scale damage to life, crops and properties. Similarly, it was alleged that the government had failed to address the concerns of people and in providing relief to those affected.

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah has already said that he will raise all these issues and seek answers from the government, as he also has demanded a white paper on clearing the encroachments and infrastructural worries of Bengaluru city. On its part, the government also seems to be prepared to counter the opposition by raising several alleged scams that took place during the Congress' regime.

The BJP is hinting at suing the Opposition leaders over allegations levelled against Minister Munirathna regarding 40 per cent commission. Other issues that may come up in the House are communal flare-ups following the killing of a couple of Hindu activists and also Muslim youths in coastal districts, the Idgah Maidan row, VD Savarkar controversy and alleged saffronisation of the education system. Uncertainty over the Cabinet expansion and aspirations of members may haunt CM Bommai during this session, too, amid mounting pressure from within the party.

The alleged "rude behaviour" of BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali against a woman in his constituency may also embarrass the ruling party. The other raging issues are demand for reservation by some communities and delay in holding Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike polls. The session is also likely to witness an election for a new Chairman in the Legislative Council, following Basavaraj Horatti's tenure ending as an MLC.

Both the treasury and opposition benches are likely to firmly project their respective stands on various issues during the session even as they are preparing to take out state-wide rallies, marches and events outside the House. While the ruling BJP is taking out 'Janaspandana' rallies and state-wide tours by its leaders to highlight the achievements of the government, the Congress is highlighting its 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. (PTI )