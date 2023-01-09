Shimla: Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday received a letter and a video message threatening of 'political death' from the pro-Khalistan organization Sikh for Justice (SFJ). In a letter issued by the General Counsel to SFJ, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, has asked the CM to stop supporting Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra or face repercussions.

The letter mentions a video wherein the organization has warned Sukhu against Rahul Gandhi who, as alleged in the letter, is shielding the 1984 genocide perpetrators Kamal Nath and Jagdish Tyler who 'led death squads in the aftermath of Indira Gandhi's assassination'. The SFJ General gave the example of former Himachal CM Thakur, who was 'decimated because he banned Khalistan and Shaheed Bhindranwale banners in Himachal Pradesh in 2022'.

"Sukhu, you will face imminent political death for supporting Rahul Gandhi," the chief warns in the video message and is quoted in the letter. General Pannun further says in the letter that Himachal is a part of Punjab and Shimla will be the capital of Khalistan'.

The letter further stated that the SFJ had earlier announced a budget of 100,000 USD for Punjab to stop the Bharat Jodo Yatra and has cautioned Rahul Gandhi about the 'possible violent confrontation with armed followers of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Shaheed Satwant Singh, who may be holding a decades-old grudge against Gandhi for shielding the 1984 genocide perpetrators'.

This is not the first time that the ministers in Himachal Pradesh have received threats from the SFJ. Former Himachal PM Jaira Thakur was also the victim of such threats. He had received a threat demanding to not host a tricolor on Republic day last year.