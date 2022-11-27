New Delhi: BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya on Sunday questioned the Congress why the party is under such compulsion to prove that Rahul Gandhi, the son of a Catholic mother and a Parsi father, is a Hindu. Malviya also asked whether these photo ops are just for electoral dividends.

"Why is the Congress in such a tearing hurry to prove that son of a Catholic mother and a Parsi father is a Hindu? Is it because of electoral compulsion in a Hindu majority India, where Congress’s politics of 'minority'ism has ceased to deliver dividends? Stop fooling the Hindu," he tweeted.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi offered prayers at Omkareshwar temple, one of the Gandhi will reach Omkareshwar, one of the 12 jyotirlings in the country on Friday evening. He took part in the Narmada River aarti as well. Rahul was accompanied by her sister and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi who participated in the Yatra as well. The Congress shared a video of Rahul offering prayers at the temple on the social media handle of Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Rahul's attire at the temple and the Hindu rituals performed by him offered fodder for the BJP to question his Hindu credentials. Earlier in 2018, BJP leaders took potshots at Rahul about his gotra when he went to pray at the Pushkar temple in Rajasthan during campaigning in the state. The BJP and the Congress will lock horns in Gujarat on December 1 and 5 when the state goes to poll. It has been commonly perceived that the BJP has been able to maintain its stronghold in the state owing to its strong 'Hindu' vote bank which they have cautiously maintained. The Congress, as pointed out by Malviya, seem to be imitating the 'Hindu' way of life just for electoral benefits. In the last Assembly elections, Congress had put up a strong fight against the BJP and was defeated by a narrow margin.