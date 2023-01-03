Malda (West Bengal): Unidentified miscreants pelted stones at the Howrah-bound Vande Bharat Express train near Malda's Kumarganj station in West Bengal on Tuesday. The train connecting Howrah to New Jalpaiguri became the target just four days after its launch. The window panes were damaged in the attack by some anti-social elements.

Only four days ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off India's 7th Vande Bharat Express from Howrah to New Jalpaiguri Junction. The express train connecting South Bengal to North Bengal was formally launched on December 30, 2022, from Howrah in the presence of Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

The train was on its first commercial run at the time of the latest incident. Commenting on stone pelting, the Eastern Railways said, "On 02.01.23 at about 17.50 hrs, information received from on duty T.E party of T.N.22302 Vande Bharat Exp. was pelted with stones in coach no. C13 after crossing Kumarganj station under IPF Samsi. As a result, the door glass got cracked. The train escort contained 01 ASI along with 04 staff with Arms and Ammn of RPF POST D-Shed MLDT."

According to Indian Railways, "A case has been registered against unidentified persons under section 154 of the Railways Act. One main door glass was affected. No passenger was injured. Due to this, the train was not delayed."