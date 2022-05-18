Rajgarh: A group of people allegedly threw stones at the wedding venue of a Dalit man in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district leaving three persons injured, following which six persons were arrested on Wednesday. Earlier, two days ago, a similar incident had happened in a village of the district.

Six people were arrested in connection with the incident which took place in the Jirapur town area on Monday night, police said. "Some people from the Muslim community of the village, allegedly hurled stones at the wedding venue as their sleep was getting disturbed by the DJ getting played in 'baraat' (celebratory procession)," Jirapur police station inspector Prabhat Gaur said.

A case was registered over a complaint made by the bride's father, under relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Indian Penal Code, he added. Six people naming Samar Lala, Farhan Khan, Junaid Khan, Sohail Khan, Sabir Khan, Anas Kasai and Dagga Khan have been arrested so far, he added.

