Katihar: A stone pelting incident was reported on a Vande Bharat train on Friday, ANI reported quoting an RPF source. The escort party of 22302 Down Vande Bharat Express has intimated the RPF command of a stone pelting incident as reported by a passenger.

The passenger on berth no.70 in coach 6 have informed them that it took place while crossing Dalkhola-Telta railway station. The area comes under Balrampur in Katihar, Bihar, This has been confirmed by RPF, Katihar Division. Due to the stone pelting, one windowpane on the right side of coach C-6 was broken, the RPF source added.