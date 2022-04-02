Karauli: An incident of stone-pelting at a Hindu New Year motorcycle procession occurred on Saturday in Rajasthan's Karauli, with several people injured in the incident so far. As per the initial information, the incident took place in a market area located inside the city, with an angry mob later setting on fire several makeshift stalls, bags, a two-wheeler outside a hospital in the area. Several sustained injuries during the melee. Police, according to reports, have imposed Section 144 in the area following the communal clashes.

It is learnt that the clashes occurred when the procession was passing through a Muslim-inhabited area. One person who was part of the procession and suffered serious injuries has been taken to Jaipur for further treatment. The market, after the incident, has been closed off. The procession was taken out on the occasion of 'Nav Samvatsar', the first day of the new year.

A large number of police personnel have been deployed in the area. The fire brigade, meanwhile, has arrived in the area to contain the fire. After receiving inputs, concerned Superintendent of Police Shailendra Singh Indolia reached the spot.

Also read: Srinagar encounter: 15 held for pelting stones at security forces

With agency inputs