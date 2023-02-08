Aurangabad (Vaijapur): Unidentified persons pelted stones at Shiv Sena (Uddhav) MLA Aaditya Thackeray's convoy during a visit to Aurangabad on Tuesday, sources said. Some people created a ruckus in front of the car of Aaditya Thackeray and Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve. A few people resorted to mild rioting after the DJ was turned off during a procession on the occasion of Ramabai Ambedkar's birth anniversary.

The standoff took place when Aditya Thackeray's program and Ramabai's procession started simultaneously at Mahalgaon in Aurangabad district. Once the procession of Ramabai was stopped, minor stone pelting took place. It has also come to light that some people threw stones at Aaditya Thackeray's convoy. This created a tense situation there for some time.

Aaditya Thackeray was on a visit to Mahalgaon, Vaijapur, yesterday. This time their meeting was held late in the evening. Ramabai Ambedkar's birth anniversary was being celebrated on this side while Shiv 'Samvad Yatra' was being held at Mahalgaon. As the meeting was going on, the police requested the Bhimsainiks to stop the procession and DJ on the sidelines on the occasion of Ramabai's birth anniversary. At this time, angry Bhimsainiks threw small stones on the stage towards the assembly, expressing their fury.

Seeing the tension in the area, Chandrakant Khair ended his speech. Then Aaditya Thackeray, instead of speaking from the stage, he came down and made his speech. At the very beginning of his speech, Aaditya apologized to the gathering there and also said that they can celebrate the birth anniversary of Ramabai by playing DJ.

Aaditya Thackeray said that Bhimshakti-Shiva Shakti is one and the same, if you want DJ then play it. After the gathering, the people celebrating the birth anniversary tried to block the car of Aaditya Thackeray and Ambadas Danve. However, Aaditya Thackeray's car was safely taken out by the security guards.