New Delhi: Clashes erupted between members of two communities during a procession carried out on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti in Delhi on Saturday.

As per the inputs from the ground, fierce stone pelting was witnessed between the two communities in Jahangirpuri with several people getting injured in the melee. Among those wounded were police personnel as well. One of them received a gunshot wound, according to the early inputs. The injured were admitted to Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital for treatment.

Sources said that there was a fierce ruckus between the two groups Saturday evening when the procession passed through the Jahangirpuri area. Along with stone-pelting, two to three rounds of bullets were also fired in which the policeman was injured. Tensions are high in the area even as a large posse of police personnel has been deployed in the locality.

Clashes during Hanuman Jayanti procession in Delhi; Home Minister Amit Shah reviews situation

"A clash broke out between two communities. But we have deployed adequate forces and senior officers are also on the spot. The situation is being brought under control now," said a senior police officer. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said it is the Centre's responsibility to ensure peace is maintained in the national capital. "I also appeal to the people to maintain peace and order," he told reporters.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to top Delhi Police officers and directed them to take necessary action in wake of Jahangirpuri violence. "Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Delhi Commissioner of Police and Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) over the Jahangirpuri incident and asked them to maintain law and order," official sources said.

Delhi Police CP Rakesh Asthana said the situation was under control. "We've deployed additional force where the incident took place. Along with this, special deployment is done in sensitive areas all across Delhi. Two policemen were injured, we will take strict action against the accused," he said.