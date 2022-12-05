Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand): Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand): A day after an Indian worker was injured due to stone pelting at the Indo-Nepal border in the Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand from Nepal's side of the border, the district administration said on Monday that a meeting over the issue will be held with the Nepali administration on Wednesday. The incident took place in Dharchula, a border tehsil of the Pithoragarh district.

Speaking to reporters, Dharchula Deputy District Magistrate Devesh Shashani said that currently, the situation at the border remains normal adding that the movement on the Jhula Pul was stopped for a few hours following a protest by Indian traders resumed on Monday.

" A meeting will be held on Wednesday with the Nepali administration to ensure that such incidents do not occur again. The Indian side will be headed by the Pithoragarh District Magistrate," he added.

An Indian worker suffered injuries on Sunday after Nepali citizens resorted to stone pelting at Indian laborers and officials at the Dharchula Jhula bridge on the India-Nepal border. The Nepali citizens have been opposing the construction of an embankment over the Kali river, police said.

The relationship between the two countries turned frosty in 2020 when Nepal released a new political map showing India's Kala Pani, Limpiyadhya, and Lipulekh as it's own territory. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on May 8, 2020, inaugurated a road link from Dharchula in Uttrakhand to Lipulekh on the China border causing a protest by Nepal again claiming Lipulekh as its own territory.

Speaking to reporters on the issue MoS (Defence) Ajay Bhatt said that " India and Nepal have traditionally been on cordial terms. The governments of the two countries are discussing the matter amicably."