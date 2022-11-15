Sambhal (UP): Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Moradabad transferred Dinesh Kumar, Circle Officer, Chandausi and suspended Chowki in-charge Manoj Kumar in connection with a stone pelting incident among two groups following the molestation of girl students in UP's Sambhal. On Sunday, a scuffle broke out between the two communities in Manjhawali village under Baniyather police station area allegedly after a group of girl students were molested as they had come to a private school located in an area dominated by a particular community.

The stone pelting has left half a dozen people injured, Subsequently, police arrested seven people after registering an FIR against a total of 13 people. A day after the incident, DIG Moradabad Shalabh Mathur reached Sambhal and took stock of the incident and directed action against officials on Monday late night. The DIG also issued a strict warning to Station House Officer Mukesh Kumar of Baniyather police station and directed him to arrest all the accused immediately. Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra said that action has been taken on the orders of the DIG.