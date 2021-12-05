Lucknow: A tyre of a fighter jet plane, which was being taken from Lucknow to Jodhpur, was stolen from Shaheed Path Road in Lucknow on November 27. Youths, who have stolen the tyre, have been identified as Deepraj and Himanshu. However, they returned it on Saturday evening after reaching the BKT Airforce Station, it was disclosed by the officers of the Air Force.

Further action is also being taken in the case registered in the Ashiana Police Station.

According to police, on December 1, a case was registered at Ashiana Police Station based on a complaint lodged by the truck driver. In which it was told that some unknown people have stolen the tyre of Mirage fighter. Deepraj and Himanshu Bansal, residents of Viramkhand, had reached BKT Airforce Station with a tyre on late Saturday evening. It was confirmed by the airport authorities that this is the same tyre whose theft case has been registered at the Ashiana Police Station.

Five tires of a fighter jet were being sent from Bakshi Ka Talab Air Base in Lucknow to Jodhpur Airbase. The truck bearing No RJ01 GA3338 attached to the army came out loading the tyres at around 2 pm on November 27. But a tyre, which belonged to a fighter plane, was stolen from the moving truck in the middle of a traffic jam on Shahidpath. Considering this incident sensitive, an investigation was started after registering a case. In this case, the interrogation started by taking the truck driver into custody at the Jodhpur airbase.

Also read: Lucknow: Tyre of Mirage fighter jet stolen from truck carrying military equipment