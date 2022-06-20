Bharatpur (Rajasthan): Police in Rajasthan's Bharatpur have recovered stolen mobile phones worth about Rs 1.5 crore and arrested six people. The Pahari police station of the Kaman area in Bharatpur recovered the stolen phones from a truck that was being escorted by a car.

Over 400 stolen mobile phones were hidden in the tyres of the truck. Kaman DSP Pradeep Yadav said that they received the information that a truck was carrying Android mobile phones worth crores. On the basis of the information, police set up a checkpoint and stopped the truck as well as the car, and searched them. Upon searching the truck, around 400 mobile phones hidden in the truck tyres were found. The police arrested six people including the truck driver.

Also read: Burglars loot HDFC bank in Kathua; decamp with Rs 1 crore cash

During interrogation, the accused said that the mobile phones were being sent from Bilaspur to Hyderabad. "All the mobiles were stolen and their digital locks were broken. There is a possibility of the complicity of the transporter in the incident of mobile theft. The value of the recovered mobile phones is said to be more than 1.5 crore," the official said.