Amritsar: The STF officials recovered 5 kg RDX this morning, in a search operation conducted by the STF in the Dhanoe Kalan village in the border area in Punjab. The operation was initiated after 2.5 kgs of RDX and some other lethal weapons were recovered from the Lakahnpal village in the Gurdaspur district last night.

According to sources, the recovered RDX has been confiscated by the authorities, while the investigation of the material is underway.

Earlier, the Nawanshahr police had recovered one detonator, codex wire, 5 explosive fuses including wires, and 12 live ammunition of AK-47 assault rifle along with 2.5 kg RDX from a member of the Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF) group. Director-General of Police (DGP) Punjab VK Bhawra said that the seizure was led by a disclosure statement given by the accused Amandeep Kumar alias Mantri - one of the six ISYF terrorists arrested by SBS Nagar police on Monday for carrying grenade attacks in Pathankot.

