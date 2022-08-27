Dehradun/Lucknow: Uttarakhand STF on Saturday made three more arrests in connection with the paper leak case of Uttarakhand Secretariat Rakshak Dal Recruitment Examination (UKSSSC) held in September 2021, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 26. The STF arrested Rajesh Chauhan, owner of Lucknow-based RMS Techno Solution Pvt Ltd Printing Press.

The STF claimed that Rajesh Chauhan got the UKSSSC paper leaked by pocketing Rs 2 crores. The arrest of Chauhan is considered a major breakthrough in the case. It has come to the fore in the investigation that Rajesh Chauhan, the owner of RMS Company Lucknow, had leaked the paper through the accused Kendrapal and others. Evidence for the same has been found by the STF.

A day ago, STF arrested Kendrapal from Dhampur in the Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh. As per the STF, the center of the paper leak has turned out to be the Dhampur examination hall. Pradeep Pal, a resident of Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested in this case. As per the Uttarakhand STF, it was Pradeep who stole the question paper through a pen drive and then with the help of his other associates sold the paper after fixing a deal with the examinees for lakhs of rupees each.

The STF is currently interrogating Pal for more leads into the case. Earlier, the STF had taken the arrested accused Hakam Singh Rawat to Dhampur. There he was interrogated for several hours. Based on the input received from Hakam, the STF arrested Kendrapal and Rajesh Chauhan. Chauhan, son of Sriharsh Roop Singh, resident of Jankipuram Lucknow UP, the 25th accused arrested in the UKSSSC paper leak is the owner of RMS Techno Solution Pvt Ltd.

The turnover of this company is around Rs 111 crores. Along with this, he also has a partnership with Lucknow International Public School. Abhishek Verma, another accused associated with a printing press in Lucknow has also been arrested in the case. The Uttarakhand STF has also asked the aspirants who have managed to pass the exam through fraudulent means to register their statements themselves.

Pertinently, in the UKSSSC 2021 paper leak case, the Police Headquarters handed over the investigation of the scam to the STF after a case was registered in the police station in Dehradun.