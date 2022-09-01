Amritsar: The Special Task Force (STF) of Punjab Police on Thursday nabbed two suspected peddlers from Amritsar's Ghas Mandi. One of the accused, Rohit, jumped off a barn with a country pistol in an unsuccessful attempt to escape the cops. The police informed that Rohil broke his leg after the stunt.

DSP Yogesh Sharma said that the police were investigating the suspicious youths in Amritsar's Ghas Mandi Chowk when suddenly they started to run away from the police. The DSP said, "We have seized a country pistol, two live cartridges and heroin from the two accused while further investigation is on."

Meanwhile, Rohit's wife, an eyewitness to the arrest, told ETV Bharat that the former owns a fruit cart and he is a normal citizen who jumped off the barn after he panicked when the police approached him. "He does not have a gun, I am his wife, I know. No one at the arrest site saw him with a gun," she added.