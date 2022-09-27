Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has said stern action will be taken if the state police receive a complaint about central agencies targeting anyone unnecessarily. There is no need to fear the Enforcement Directorate, Department of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) or Income Tax departments, Baghel said at a function organised in Durg district on Monday evening.

"If you are being targeted unnecessarily then as the head of the Chhattisgarh government, I assure you that if you lodge a complaint at any police station of the state against the officers concerned (of the central agencies), stern action will be taken, the CM said. We have to fight the battle of truth. If someone commits wrong then he should be punished. The government can't be run by creating fear," he added.

Later talking to reporters, Baghel spoke about complaints regarding people being targeted by the DRI, I-T department and ED in the state...We welcome all the central agencies. We do not oppose them. If anything wrong has happened then action must be taken. But if people are harassed and if police receive a complaint in this regard, then action will be taken against (officers concerned of central agencies)," he said. Asked about the turmoil within the ruling Congress in Rajasthan, Baghel said he didn't know much and hoped the issue will be resolved soon. (PTI)