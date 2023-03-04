New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's faith in the Indian scientific community and stellar healthcare professionals across the country helped India conquer "unsurmountable challenges" during the pandemic, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday.

He said India set an exemplary pro-vaccination Covid management model when other countries struggled with vaccine hesitancy. Mandaviya was speaking at the release of a book -- titled 'India's Vaccine Growth Story-From Cowpox to Vaccine Maitri' -- authored by Sajjan Singh Yadav, additional secretary, Department of Expenditure in the Finance Ministry, at the World Book Fair at Pragati Maidan here.

"The combination of Narendra Modi's faith in the Indian scientific community and the stellar healthcare professionals across the country led India to conquer unsurmountable challenges to achieve a feat no country has before, catering not just to its own nation, but supplying life-saving vaccines worldwide, all in due time," the health minister said.

Lauding the unwavering dedication of healthcare professionals, Mandaviya said, "India administered 2.2 billion doses as a part of the world's largest Covid vaccination drive without any shortages across the nation resulting in saving 3.4 million lives." He also encouraged writers to inculcate research-based documentation that would lend a voice to India's treasure of traditions and heritage that lay dormant and forgotten.

"It gives me immense pleasure to see research, manufacturing and vaccine drive has been portrayed in a comprehensive fashion that recounts not just the pandemic crisis but also delves into vaccine history, that can be traced to 2,500 years ago, he said. "Research-based documentation is a medium that can bring to light India's heritage, illustrating to the world possibilities and solutions, as India's COVID-19 trajectory has done, leaning on our traditional roots and heritage," Mandaviya said.

Citing the example of our traditional greeting 'Namaste', which became a global way of greeting during the pandemic, he said India's heritage reflects its knowledge and science that have proven exemplary in times of crisis. "Our people must search within our heritage, and they will find a deep repository of traditions based on scientific processes that have held India in good stead, and widely acknowledged by the world."

Rajesh Bhushan, the Union health secretary, added that there are 12 diseases that can be prevented with vaccines that are a part of India's universal vaccination group. The government provides these vaccines free of cost to expecting mothers, young and neonates, he said. (PTI)