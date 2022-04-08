Ahmedabad: The Statue of Unity in Kevada here will be hosting the National Judicial Conference this year for two days on April 9 and 10. The National Judicial Conference will be held at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Narmada, on April 9 and 10. The meeting will feature several important people including President Ramnath Kovind along with other judges from the Supreme Court and different High Courts. The meeting is being coordinated by the Gujarat High Court and the Gujarat State Government.

The occasion of the conference's launch will also feature Chief Justice of India NV Ramanna and Governor of the state Acharya Devvrat, apart from Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Minister of State for Law Rajendra Trivedi, Minister of Law and Justice of the Government of India Kiran Rijiju, Justice L. Nageshwar Rao, Justice S. Abdul Nazir, Justice M. R. Shah, Justice Vikram Nath, and Justice Bella M Trivedi, among others. The registrars of all High Courts, including the Supreme Court judges, will also mark their attendance here.

During the two-day conference, the dignitaries will offer their expertise and thoughts on various themes, which were procured and finalized by the Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court Arvind Kumar in consultation with the judges of Gujarat High Court. The first day of the conference is divided into three sessions on mediation, while on April 10, two sessions on Information Technology will be held. Justice DY Chandrachud, who serves as the Chairman of the Supreme Court's e-Committee, will present his views on the theme of Future of Justice-Technology and Judiciary through video conference.

