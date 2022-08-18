Garhwa (Jharkhand): The famous Banshidhar temple where the idol of Lord Krishna weighing 1280kg whose estimated cost would be Rs 2500 crore approximately — was installed around 200 years ago. This magnificent temple which is also popularly known as another Vrindavan is situated 250 kilometers away from Jharkhand's state capital Ranchi. Devotees thronged the temple in hordes on the occasion of Janmashtami festival.

Dhirendra Choubey, an office-bearer of the temple trust, speaking about this magnificent temple of Lord Krishna, said, "The temple of Lord Krishna is situated in Banshidhar town in Garhwa district of Jharkhand. The place is also known as another Vrindavan. The statue of Lord Krishna weighing 1280kg whose estimated cost would be Rs 2500 crore has been adoring the sanctum-sanctorum of the temple. "

Chief trustee of the temple, Raj Rajesh Pratap Dev, said, around 200 years ago, the Lord appeared in the dreams of Rajmata of Bansidhar Nagar and gave her details of His whereabouts. "Then Rajmata arranged to bring the idol lying atop the hill. The Queen Mother had plans to install the statue inside the palace. But it didn't happen. An elephant that was carrying the idol of Lord Krishna didn't move further when it came near the palace gate. Hence, the Queen Mother was compelled to offload the statue from the elephant and constructed the temple where the elephant stopped."