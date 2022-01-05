New Delhi: Just as the Union Health Ministry revealed that the Omicron variant is the predominant circulating strain leading to the nationwide upsurge in cases, states have resorted to restrictions to keep a tab on the rising cases. The restrictions include weekend lockdowns and night curfews besides closure of schools and colleges.

Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Jharkhand and Gujarat are emerging as states of concern due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India reported over 6.3 times rise in Covid cases in the last eight days. There has been a sharp rise in case positivity from 0.79 per cent on December 29 to 5.03 per cent on January 5.

On Wednesday, India also recorded the first death linked to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The samples of a man in Rajasthan's Udaipur, who died last week, showed the presence of the variant.

Maharashtra reported 26,538 fresh coronavirus positive cases, including 15,166 in Mumbai, the highest-ever daily count in the metropolis, and eight fatalities. However the Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that 100 per cent lockdown is not required as of now, but stressed on the need to impose restrictions wherever there is crowding.

The state's COVID-19 tally now stands at 67,57,032, while the death toll has increased to 1,41,581. Maharashtra has also reported 144 cases of the omicron variant of the virus.

Nearly 160 resident doctors of hospitals in Mumbai run by the Maharashtra government and the local civic corporation have tested positive for coronavirus in the last three days. The Mumbai civic body has made rapid RT-PCR test mandatory for the passengers coming from at-risk and high-risk countries and the UAE at the international airport.

The national capital reported 10,665 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest number reported since May 12. Delhi also reported eight deaths. The positivity rate has risen to 11.88 per cent. The Delhi government has asked nine hospitals to increase their cumulative Covid bed capacity to 4,350 from the existing 3,316.

Karnataka reported 4,246 new Covid cases today, almost double compared to yesterday. Out of the new cases, 3,605 were reported from Bengaluru which accounts for 85 percent of Karnataka's cases. The positivity rate in the city stands at 6.45 percent while in the state it has risen to 3.33 percent. Presently, there are 17,414 active Covid cases in Karnataka.

The Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that people need to be cautious for the next four to six weeks to control a possible third wave of COVID-19.

Tamil Nadu reported 4,862 new cases and 9 deaths; the active cases stand at 16,577. The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has ordered fresh curbs which includes state-wide night curfew between 10 pm and 5 am with effect from January 6.

A shutdown would be enforced on Sunday (January 9) and only 50 per cent occupancy shall be allowed in buses, suburban trains, and Metrorail. All government and privately organised harvest festival 'Pongal' and cultural events are postponed and entertainment and amusement parks would be shutdown.

The daily COVID-19 cases in Gujarat crossed the 3,000-mark for the first time after May 26 last year with the addition of 3,350 infections, raising the state's tally to 8,40,643, the health department said.

Gujarat had reported 3,794 cases on May 23, 2021. The daily tally had crossed 3,000 again on May 26. The day before (Jan 4), Gujarat had seen 2,265 new cases.

Gujarat reported 50 new cases of the Omicron variant on Wednesday, taking the tally of such cases in the state to 204. Vadodara city reported five new cases of Omicron, Kheda district four, Anand and Surat three cases each and Kutch one case.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count jumped to 10,12,128 with an addition of 1,615 fresh infections, while the state reported its first Omicron case, authorities said.

The Himachal Pradesh government decided to impose a night curfew in the state from 10 pm to 5 am to check the spread of COVID-19. It was also decided to close indoor sports complexes and cinema halls in the state and allow only 50 per cent attendance at gatherings in marriage and banquet halls. These decisions were taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

Telangana continued to witness a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with 1,520 new infections being reported. The tally of cases stood at 6,85,543, while the death toll rose to 4,034 with one more fatality. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most cases with 979, followed by Ranga Reddy (174) and Medchal Malkajgiri (132) districts.

The Uttar Pradesh government declared that in the districts where the number of active cases exceeds 1,000, not more than 100 people will be allowed at marriage ceremonies and other events. Public places like gyms, spas, cinema halls, banquet halls and restaurants will operate at 50 per cent capacity. The night curfew will be imposed from 10 pm to 6 am from Thursday. Presently, the night curfew is being implemented from 11 pm to 5 am.

On Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh government ordered closure of all schools up to Class 10 till January 15 and extended the night curfew by two hours.

The tally of the COVID-19 variant in Odisha increased to 61 on Wednesday with 24 more people testing positive for Omicron in Odisha.

Kerala on Wednesday logged 49 fresh cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19, taking the total number of infections to 230.

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally on Wednesday climbed to 16,78,323 with 14,022 fresh cases, 4,949 more than the previous day.

Assam on Wednesday reported its first Omicron case after a Saudi Arabia returnee tested positive for the new coronavirus variant.

Jammu and Kashmir has imposed night curfew. "In view of the increase in number of COVID-19 cases, there shall be a complete restriction on non-essential movement in the entire Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir from 9 pm to 6 am till further," said an order by the administration.

The DCGI also approved the India-made RT-PCR kit to detect Omicron which has been developed in India in partnership with Tata MD and the Indian Council of Medical Research.

Meanwhile, the 'precautionary' dose of Covid vaccine for healthcare and frontline workers as well as those above 60 years with comorbidities will be same as the first two doses of the vaccine, the Union Health Ministry said.

(with Agency inputs)

Also Read: Centre confirms first Omicron death in country in Rajasthan