New Delhi: A private member's bill to regulate the country's population introduced by BJP member Rakesh Sinha in the Rajya Sabha was withdrawn on Friday. Sinha withdrew The Population Regulation Bill, 2019, expressing confidence that "we will be able to control our population rising above caste, religion, language and district" on account of serious efforts being undertaken by the government in this regard.

Sinha cited the example of Hindu and Muslim population growth rate differences in Kerala and West Bengal. He said that from 2001 to 2011, the decadal growth rate of the Muslim population was 21 per cent whereas that of the Hindu population is 10 per cent. Similarly, in Kerala, the decadal growth rate of Hindus is 10 per cent whereas that of Muslims in the state is 29 per cent, Sinha said, and added that "facts do not change by closing one's eyes". He said attention needs to be paid to the total marital fertility rate.

"Our (government's) efforts are being undertaken in a constitutional manner. We do not want to repeat the Emergency," Sinha said. Participating in the discussion, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said population control should happen by creating awareness among people and it should not happen by force and being made compulsory.

"We have gained results as the fertility rate has come down to around 2 per cent... It tells us that the family planning mission is moving towards success," the minister stated. Mandaviya noted that the country has witnessed a population growth rate dip from the 70s and 80s with the success of various policy measures. "The government's policy is to pursue its goals without using force and by adopting initiatives around creating awareness and by educating people. We are moving ahead by following this.

"I agree with Rakesh Sinha that the family should be small and that the population should be stabilised. The policies which have been followed to date will help us achieve our goals. So I request the honourable member to withdraw the bill," he stated. He assured the member that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was taking a lot of steps to stabilize the population in the country. Mandaviya also elaborated on the measures taken by the government in enhancing healthcare infrastructure in the country, including an increase in the number of MBBS and PG seats across states.

Earlier, K J Alphons of the BJP said there was a need to educate people about the matter. John Brittas of CPI (M) attacked the practice of polygamy and stressed the need for strong measures to check population growth in certain states. AAP MP Sanjay Singh raised in the House the issue of the alleged "attack" on Delhi Chief Minister and party leader Arvind Kejriwal.

PTI

