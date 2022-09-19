Chennai/Mumbai: Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Bihar Congress Committees on Monday adopted unanimous resolutions urging Rahul Gandhi to lead the party. In the party's Tamil Nadu general council meeting held here, a resolution proposed by TNCC President K S Alagiri, seeking Rahul Gandhi to assume the office of All India Congress Committee President was passed unanimously.

"Proposing Rahul Gandhi as the AICC President, a resolution moved by TNCC President K S Alagiri was unanimously adopted in the TNCC's general council," the TNCC tweeted. Maharashtra and Bihar Congress Committees also passed resolutions for Congress President, recommending Rahul Gandhi for the post.

Already, Pradesh Congress Committees (PCCs) of states including Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan have passed similar resolutions batting for Rahul Gandhi's leadership. The senior leader has embarked on a 3,500 km Kanyakumari-Kashmir footmarch, the Bharat Jodo Yatra that started on September 7.