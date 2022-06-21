Surguja (Chhattisgarh): 'No shadow day' is one day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere when the shadows are made right under the object. This event happens at a certain time and at a certain place. Surguja in Chhattisgarh falls in the Tropic of Cancer and every year on June 21, the sun is perpendicular to the Tropic of Cancer. The phenomenon is known as 'No Shadow Day' or 'Zero Shadow Day (ZSD)'.

Apart from Chhattisgarh, the Tropic of Cancer passes through seven states - Odisha, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Tripura. There are two ZSDs every year for every point on Earth between the Tropics of Cancer and Capricorn. The Tropic of Capricorn passes well below the Indian land mass whereas the Tropic of Cancer passes through central India little above Odisha.

States on Tropic of Cancer experience no shadow day: Chhattisgarh

It happens because Earth’s rotation axis is tilted at an angle of 23.5° to the axis of revolution around the Sun. The Sun’s location moves from 23.5° N to 23.5° S of Earth’s equator. All places whose latitude equals the angle between the Sun’s location and the equator will experience ZSDs. "No shadow day can be seen only at those places which lie on the Tropic of Cancer and the Sun comes just above the human head. This year the event was observed in Sarguja from 12 noon to 12:40 pm on June 21," researcher Akshay Mohan Bhatt said.

Tropic of Cancer passes through 18 countries of the world such as Mexico, Algeria, Mali, Egypt, Nigeria, Mauritania, Oman, UAE, China, Bahamas, Taiwan, Chad, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, Libya, and India.