New Delhi: The State Governments have not been sponsoring an adequate number of officers for central deputation," Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State(MoS), Personnel, Public Grievances said in Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

"The Cadre Rules of all three All India Services contain provisions governing the central deputation of AIS officers. However, State Governments have not been sponsoring adequate number of officers for central deputation," he stated in a written reply.

Asked whether the State Governments have opposed the Centre's proposed amendment to Rule 6(1) of IAS (Cadre) Rules, 1954, the MoS said comments have been sought from States and Union Territories over the issue.

"Accordingly, in terms of the provisions contained in Section 3 of All India Services Act, 1951, comments have been sought from States/UTs on a proposal to amend Rule 6(1) of respective cadre rules...Comments are under examination," he stated.

"As on 31.12.21, there are 30 officers (29 IAS and 01 IPS) from 2007 batch onwards, serving for more than two years on Central deputation under the Central Staffing Scheme," added Singh.

