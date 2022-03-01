New Delhi: At a time when states across India have been facing different types of crimes, government statistics in possession of ETV Bharat has revealed that all states are facing shortage in its police strength. States across India have a shortfall of 21 percent police personnel against their actual sanctioned strength. As per the statistics, there is a vacancy of 5,31,737 as against the sanctioned strength of 26,23,225 in state police forces. The data further states that against the sanctioned strength of 141.06 police per lakh population in Andhra Pradesh, the State has 113.68 actual police which shows a vast difference in police-public ratio.

Similarly, against the sanctioned strength of 115.26 police per lakh population in Bihar, the State has 76.20 actual police which displays a similar difference. States like Haryana have actual police strength of 180.19 against the sanctioned strength of 241.63, Jharkhand has 172.18 actual police strength against a sanctioned strength of 218.15, Mizoram has actual police strength of 674.54 per lakh population against the sanctioned strength of 942.07. Interestingly, only Nagaland has access actual strength of 1300.93 against the sanctioned average strength of 1237.30 police personnel per lakh population.

Also read: Maharashtra policemen on UP poll duty attacked by goons, several injured

As per government statistics, States and UTs across India have 20,91,488 police personnel which includes 135 DGPs and Special DGPs, 364 additional DGPs, 99,283 sub-inspector and 8,10,554 constables. As per a report from the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD), about 50 lakh crimes are registered in the country every year.

Talking to ETV Bharat over the issue, former director-general of Uttar Pradesh police Prakash Singh said that the States and UTs should recruit the required police personnel to maintain law and order situation. "In fact, all the States also get central funds for police modernisation. So, it should not be a burden on the part of the State government to recruit required police strength. The States and UTs should take immediate steps to start a massive recruitment process," said Singh.

In fact, a Parliamentary standing committee on Home Affairs chaired by Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma also took strong note of such a shortage of police personnel. The committee said that it's not desirable given the crime and scarcity scenario in the country. The committee is of the considered view that shortage of staff has a direct bearing on the efficiency of the police.

"The workload of the existing staff increases forcing them to do work overtime, most of the time in stressful and trying circumstances. This not only leads to the increased stress level of police venting out at times on common people but also compromises the overall performance of police in the discharge of their duties," the committee said.

The committee has suggested to the Union Home Ministry to advise States and UTs to conduct police recruitment drives in a mission mode and remove the administrative bottlenecks for the recruitment of police personnel at different ranks in a time-bound manner.