New Delhi: Statehood will be granted to Jammu and Kashmir at an "appropriate time", the Union government told the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Responding to some written questions, Union Minister of State (MoS) Nityanand Rai said that it was the prerogative of the Election Commission to hold elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Statehood would be granted to Jammu and Kashmir at an appropriate time," said Rai.

As for the purchase of lands in the Union Territory by people from outside, the MoS said seven plots were bought there so far.

"All the seven plots are located in the Jammu division," he said.

Jammu and Kashmir was converted into a union territory on August 5, 2019. It was bifurcated into Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

