New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday directed all state-run sports facilities in the city to stay open for sportspersons till 10 pm, as informed by the Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

The direction came after a media report that the Thyagraj Stadium was being closed for sports activities earlier than usual so that an IAS officer could take his dog for a walk at the facility.

Tagging the report, Sisodia said in a tweet, "News reports have brought to our notice that certain sports facilities are being closed early causing inconvenience to sportsmen who wish to play till late nite. CM Arvind Kejriwal has directed that all Delhi Govt sports facilities stay open for sportsmen till 10 pm."