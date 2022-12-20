New Delhi: State-of-the-art technological solutions are needed at all Indian airports to ensure a foolproof security system and there should be bomb detection and disposal squads at more airports, according to a Parliamentary panel. Chaired by YSR Congress member V Vijayasai Reddy, the panel presented the report on the action taken by the government on the recommendations in its earlier report on issues related to security in the civil aviation sector.

The Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture had earlier recommended that Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) should be there at more airports. In its reply, the ministry informed the committee that there are regulatory provisions prescribed by BCAS for having BDDS at all airports manned by CISF.

"In all fresh augmentation proposals, the provision for BDDS has been included. Airports are also gradually extending support for BDDS. However, the recommendations of the Committee are noted for compliance," it said.

BCAS is the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security and CISF is the Central Industrial Security Force. After taking note of the ministry's reply, the panel raised concerns that BDDS is non-operational at 44 airports which can prove to be a major security hazard as the absence of BDDS in even one airport can act as a weak link for the entire Indian airspace. In the earlier report, it had said that only 20 airports had BDDS cover. "The committee hopes that the Ministry will take up this issue with CISF at the earliest and ensure operationalisation of BDDS at all the remaining airports," it said in the report on Tuesday.

Besides, the panel emphasized the need for state-of-the-art technological solutions for security at all Indian airports amid rapidly changing advancements in technology and ensuring a foolproof security system. "The committee notes the steps being taken by the Ministry for installation of CACS (Centralised Access Control System), FBS (Full Body Scanner), RDE (Radiological Detection Equipment) and PIDS (Perimeter Intrusion Detection System) at various airports and urges the ministry to expedite and complete the process at all the airports," the report said. PTI