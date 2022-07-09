National flags at half mast as nation mourns former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe
Published on: 8 minutes ago
National flags at half mast as nation mourns former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe
Published on: 8 minutes ago
New Delhi: The national flags at the Red Fort, Rashtrapati Bhavan and the Parliament are being flown at half-mast on Saturday as one-day state mourning is being observed in the country as a mark of respect to former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe. Abe was assassinated on Friday. He succumbed to his injuries after he was shot during a campaign speech Friday in western Japan.
Loading...