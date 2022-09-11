Delhi: National flags at Red Fort and Rashtrapati Bhavan were flown at half-mast on Sunday as one-day state mourning was being observed in the country following the demise of Queen Elizabeth II. Earlier on Friday the Ministry of Home Affairs stated, "As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the Government of India has decided that there will be one day State Mourning on September 11th throughout India. On the day of Mourning, the National Flag will be flown at half mast throughout India on all buildings where the National Flag is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day."